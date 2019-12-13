Dr. Thomas Brooks III HICKORY Dr. Thomas William Brooks III, 82, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Trinity Ridge in Hickory. He was born April 17, 1937, in Chatsworth, Ga., to the late Thomas W. Brooks Jr. and the late Mercedes J. Brooks. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia B. Clipson, and her husband, Herbert Clipson; and brother, David Gregory Brooks. Dr. Brooks was a dedicated member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Hickory, where he sang in the choir, supported church ministries and served on the Vestry. He earned his undergraduate degree from Emory University in Atlanta, Ga.; his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia; and completed his residency in radiology at Talmadge Memorial Hospital in Augusta, Ga. In 1969, after serving as a Lt. Commander and "ship's doc" in the U.S. Navy, Dr. Brooks joined Catawba Radiology Associates. He practiced radiology and nuclear medicine for over 34 years at Frye Regional Medical Center and at Catawba Memorial Hospital, where he also served as Chief of Radiology for a period of time. In addition to being a doctor who cared about his patients' health and well-being, Dr. Brooks was a mentor to many people both in and out of the medical field. A life-long learner and avid reader, Dr. Brooks was a member of the American Board of Radiology, Board of Nuclear Medicine and Board of Radio Therapy. In addition, he was a member of the American Medical Association, Society of Nuclear Medicine, Radiological Society of North America, and the American Institute of Ultrasonic Medicine. Outside of his medical practice, Dr. Brooks pursued many pastimes. He enjoyed hunting duck, turkey and deer, as well as the comradery and friendly competition with fellow hunters. He was fond of music, theatre, art and liked spending time hand-crafting his original animal creations from gourds including a very large octopus that hangs in the Hickory Museum of Art. He participated in Hickory's vibrant community as a supporter of the Hart Square Foundation, Western Piedmont Symphony, Hickory Community Theatre, Patrick Beaver Friends of the Library, and Friends of Music at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Dr. Brooks is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen Myrick Brooks; sons, Thomas W. Brooks IV and wife, Jody D. Brooks, of Atlanta, Stephen B. Brooks and wife, Adriane W. Brooks, of Hickory; daughter, Helen Vanessa Brooks of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; grandsons, Christian R. Brooks of Boone, Thomas "Will" Brooks V of Atlanta; sister, Lysbeth B. Wakefield of San Diego, Calif.; and sister-in-law, The Rev. Marilane Brooks of Gainesville, Ga.; along with numerous nieces and nephews. The Rev. Karla Woggon will conduct the celebration of life service Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3:30 p.m., at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 726 First Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601. The family will receive friends during a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of the Ascension or to the charity of one's choice. The family deeply thanks Carolina Caring, Trinity Ridge and all of those who have helped us through our difficult journey. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Dr. Brooks and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
