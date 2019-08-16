INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. Mr. Charles "Coco" Oliver Brooks, 60, of Indianapolis, Ind., formerly of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Family will receive friends in the Chapel of Dirk Thompson Mortuary in Hickory, today (Friday, Aug. 16), from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at noon, at St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church in Hickory. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary is serving the Brooks family, 828-323-1980.
