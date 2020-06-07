Brittian, Lee "Vestel"

June 4, 1936 - June 5, 2020 Lee "Vestel" Brittian, of Granite Falls, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, Hudson. Born June 4, 1936, in Caldwell County, he was the son of the late Lee Conard Brittian and Hazel Whitener Brittian. Mr. Brittian was a member of First Baptist Church of Granite Falls. He is survived by his wife of 65 1/2 years, Betty Sue Kirby Brittian of the home; sons, Randy Brittian and wife, Gail, Ronnie Brittian and wife, Linda; sister, Margaret Brittian Arney; brother, Terrie Brittian; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 8, at 11 a.m., at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Granite Falls with Dr. Bob Evans officiating. Memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 525 Pine Mtn. Rd., Hudson, NC 28638; or to a charity of one's choice. www.bass-smithfunerahome.com
