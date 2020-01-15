CLAREMONT Lena Catherine Reinhardt Brittain, 87, of Claremont, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her residence. She was born Feb. 29, 1932, in Catawba County, to the late Earl Eugene Reinhardt and Myrtle Hedrick Reinhardt Barringer. Lena was a member of Concord United Methodist Church in Catawba. She enjoyed cooking, baking, stitching, spending time with family and sharing what she had with others. Lena's favorite color was pink. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe David Brittain; brother, Hugh Vernon Reinhardt; sister, Betty R. Brittain; and twin preborn sons. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, David Wayne Brittain and wife, Julie, of Newton; daughter, Doris B. McManus of Claremont; brothers, Raymond Reinhardt of Claremont, Wayne Reinhardt of Catawba; sisters, Martha Cranford and husband, David, of Newton, Shirley Cranford of Conover; grandchildren, Joe David McManus and wife, Stephanie; great-grandchildren, Aidyn McManus, Cooper McManus, Addysen McManus; and her fierce four-legged guardian, Whiskers. A service to celebrate Lena's life will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, at 12 p.m., at Concord United Methodist Church in Catawba. The Rev. Tom Deane will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., prior to the service. A graveside service will be held Friday, Jan. 17, at 10:30 a.m., at Bethany United Church of Christ in Claremont. Memorials may be made to Concord United Methodist Church, 7618 Monbo Rd., Catawba, NC 28609; Adult Life Programs, P.O. Box 807, Hickory, NC 28603; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Brittain family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Brittain family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
