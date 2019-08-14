NEWTON Georgann "Ann" Cloninger Brittain, 72, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Georgann was born Oct. 26, 1946, in Catawba County to the late George Woodrow Cloninger Sr. and Margaret Sigmon Cloninger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Brittain; and a brother, George Woodrow "Chip" Cloninger Jr. Lovingly known as "Ann," "Miss Ann," and "Queen Bee," she taught dance for almost 50 years all over Catawba County, but her "dance home" was inside the little town of Brookford's Community Building. In that same building, she worked as the Administrative Assistant to the Town Manager, Marshall "Jeff" Eckard, her nephew. Ann and Jeff had a remarkable relationship, he will forever miss his "co-pilot." Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Amy Sigmon of Newton; sister, Melissa Eckard of Hickory; aunt and uncle, Jerry and Harlene Sigmon of Hickory; aunt and uncle, Jim and Thelma Sigmon of Hickory; aunt, Thelma Sigmon of Hickory; grandchildren, Abbey Klappert of Newton, Ainsley Sigmon of Newton, Jackson Sigmon of Newton; nephews, Marshall "Jeff" Eckard of Vale, and Jason Eckard of Hickory. The funeral service will be held Friday, Aug. 16, at Corinth Reformed Church in Hickory, at 2 p.m., with the the Rev. Dr. Harry Griffin and Amy Sigmon officiating. Burial will follow in Catawba Memorial Park. For anyone who would like to join together and "remember the good old days," a celebration of life will be held at the Brookford Community Building following the burial. Pallbearers will be Robert Setzer, Billy Gross, John Laws, John Patterson, Danny Whitener Sr. and Ken Hopkins. The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Carolina Caring, the American Cancer Society, and Faith United Church of Christ. Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Brittain and online condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
