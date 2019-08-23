CATAWBA Don Wayne Brittain, 79, of Catawba, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford. Don was born Jan. 23, 1940, in Catawba County to the late Paul Anderson and Lacy Isabelle Gantt Brittain. Don was a member of Olivet Baptist Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Marines. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Nancy "Carol" Ballard Brittain; two sisters, Sue Sigmon and Peggy Coulter; and two brothers, Joe and Bob Brittain. He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Raymond and husband, Scott, of Catawba; son, Bradley Brittain and wife, Laura, of Catawba; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m., at Olivet Baptist Church in Catawba, with the Rev. Matt Rummage officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 2:45, p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Olivet Baptist Church, 7893 Monbo Rd, Catawba, NC 28609. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Brittain family.

