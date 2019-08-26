HICKORY Mrs. Betty Lou Gardner Brittain, 85, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. The family will receive friends today (Monday, Aug 26), from 2 to 3 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. A graveside service will follow at Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Marion. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

