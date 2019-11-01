HICKORY Annette Young Brittain, 68, of Hickory, departed this life to her heavenly home Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at her residence, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Annette was born Nov. 28, 1950, in Catawba County to Lloyd Paul Young and the late Katherine Burns Young. She was a graduate of Meredith University with a bachelor of science in home economics, and a master's degree from Western Carolina University in education. Annette was employed by Burke County Public Schools, starting at George Hildebrand High School in 1973 for one year; and at East Burke High School where she taught home economics for the next 27 years. She was an avid golfer, baker, and loved going to the beach. Her teaching never ended after retirement, she loved new adventures in reading, gardening, and baking with her greatest loves of all - her four grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Wilkies Grove Baptist Church, where she was a choir member and in charge of numerous women's ministries over the years. In addition to her mother, Katherine Young, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Catherine H. Brittain; brother-in-law, Steve Brittain; and a niece, Tammy Carpenter. Survivors include her husband, Donald R. Brittain of the home (Jan. 25, 2020, would have been their 50th wedding anniversary); children, Derek Brittain and wife, Nikki, Rodney Brittain and wife, Jamie; grandchildren, Leena and Danner Brittain, Shelby and Carson Brittain; father, Lloyd Young; sisters, Debbie Carpenter and husband, Tommy, Paula Johnson; nieces, Dawn C. Powell and husband, Dunston, Katherine Johnson; and nephew, Hunter Johnson. Also surviving are her father-in-law, Hub Brittain and wife, Brenda; and sister-in-law, Kim Walker and husband, David. She is also survived by numerous caretakers, devoted friends, beach buddies, Rock Barn lady golfing friends, and all of the nurses at Frye Infusion Center. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3, at Wilkies Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. Thurman Roe officiating. Interment will follow in the Wilkies Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 4 p.m., prior to the service. Annette's wish is for chimes to be installed at the church, so memorial contributions may be made to Wilkies Grove Baptist Church, c/o Building Fund-Chimes, 5780 Wilkies Grove Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602. A guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Brittain family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
ALL SEASON CONTRACTING CO. Shingle Roofing & Gutters New construction, Re roofs, Tear-offs, Repair, etc. Misc. Home Repairs, All Work Guaranteed. Free Estimates Call 828-584-3859
DARK AGED MULCH 100% Organic Aprox. 12 yards on full dump truck - $150 Delivered. Quantity Discounts Available Best Price ANYWHERE! CALL 828-308-0801
Chapman Construction New construction/remodeling We build to suit. Land/ home pkgs. avail. Lic. General Contractor David Chapman. 828-403-0502, 828-403-0438
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!