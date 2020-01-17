HICKORY/VALDESE Larry Charles Briggs, 56, of Morganton St., Valdese, formerly of Hickory, was ushered into the gates of heaven Thursday Jan. 16, 2020. Larry was born June 11, 1963, in Chester, S.C., to L.C. and Patricia Lunsford Briggs. Raised in the Hildebran area, he attended Hildebran Junior High School and was a 1981 graduate of East Burke High School. He was a second shift supervisor at B & W Hosiery for 10 years. He was then employed by the Lutheran Home as a production supervisor in the dietary department. Larry loved cooking and had many recipes he was known for. He loved gardening, horses and cats. He was preceded in death by maternal grandmothers, Esther "Nanny" Lunsford and Grandma Briggs. Surviving to cherish Larry's memory are his life partner of 37 years, Dennis Buff, of Valdese; mother, Patricia Lail and stepfather, Robert Lail of Conover; brother, William (Treena) Briggs of Hickory; stepsiblings, Lisa Gaither (Mark) of Greensboro, Bobby (Lynn) Lail of Conover, Ronnie (Jason) Lail of Charlotte, Kyle Briggs of Raleigh, and Lee (Katie) Briggs of Raleigh; and his fur babies, Jubal and Bubba. An informal memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday Jan. 19, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese with the Revs. Josh Lail and Edith Potter Pruitt officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Burke County Friends for Animals, P.O. Box 1884 Morganton, NC 28680. A guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.
