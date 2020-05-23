Ronald "Ronnie" E. Bridges Ronald "Ronnie" E. Bridges, 79, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday May 20, 2020. He was born to the late Cecil C. Bridges and Dorothy Hux Bridges. Ronnie was a member of Viewmont Baptist Church. He was employed for over forty years in the furniture industry. He was enthusiastic for all sports and was a devoted fan of the Washington Redskins and the New York Yankees. Ronnie was an avid bowler for many years along with frequenting his favorite establishment, Backstreets Bar & Grill, where he had many friends. Ronnie is survived by his loving family, including his sister, Brenda B Futrell (David); nieces, Tracy F. Lumpkins (Tim), Kathy F. Mazurek (Jason); great-nieces Abby-Kate Lumpkins and Logan Mazurek; great-nephew, B. Seth Lumpkins (Mallory); and great-great-niece, Mary Owen Lumpkins. In addition to the immediate family, Ronnie was loved by many aunts, uncles and cousins who he remained close to over the years. The family would like to express gratitude to his close friends that offered enduring friendship and support to Ronnie over the last several years of declining health, including Michael Boyd and Kyle Walker, both of Hickory. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Viewmont Baptist Church, or to the Humane Society of Catawba County, as Ronnie had a big heart for animals. A memorial service will be held for Ronnie at a later date when friends and family can gather to celebrate his life. www.jenkinsfuneralserviceS.com
