MORGANTON Mr. Mark Kevin Bridges, 49, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at 12 p.m., at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the chruch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Bridges family.