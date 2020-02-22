September 6, 1931 - February 20, 2020 Peggy Miller Bridgeman, 88, of Hickory, died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Born Sept. 6, 1931, in Hickory, she was the daughter of the late Joel and Katy Miller. She married Harold E. "Speck" Bridgeman Aug. 19, 1950, who went home to the Lord in 1997. Other loved ones passing before her include her brother, Carl Melvin "Bill" Miller; sister, Louise Edith Sharpe; son-in-law, William "Bill" R. McDonald; and many dogs and grand-dogs. Those left to cherish her include her daughters, Susan Bridgeman McDonald of Mooresville and Elizabeth "Beth" Bridgeman Mesimer and husband, David, of Concord; son, W. Michael Bridgeman and wife, Jess, of Raleigh; beloved grandchildren, J. Jason Johnson and wife, Rebekah, Joseph T. Johnson, all of Concord, Anne M. Klein and husband, Justin, of Mooresville, Molly M. McDonald; her beloved great-grandchildren, Jaleigh E. Johnson, Josie Taylor Johnson, Jentry T. Johnson, Deserea M. Williams, Jersey D. Johnson of Concord, Makenzie Anne Klein, Aedan Russell Klein, Logan Mason Klein and Savannah Grace Klein "the Princess," all of Mooresville; sister, Patricia Miller Logan; brother-in-law, Joe, of Boone; and many grand-dogs. Peggy loved the Lord with all her heart and was a devoted daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was involved in various activities throughout the community especially her church, First Baptist Church of Hickory. She was a leader and a member of Bible Study Fellowship for many decades and that was one of her favorite places to be, if she was not traveling with her family and friends. She was also a graduate of Lenoir Rhyne College and Appalachian State University and was an elementary and middle school teacher for 31 years with Hickory Public Schools. Family will receive friends Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m., in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, at Levine Children's Hospital, 1000 Blythe Blvd., Charlotte, NC, 28203; or Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
3:00PM
334 2nd St., NW
Hickory, NC 28601
2:00PM-3:00PM
334 2nd St., NW
Hickory, NC 28601