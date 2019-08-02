GALAX, Va. Una Lee Hanks Brewer, 97, of Galax, Va., passed away peacefully Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Twin County Regional Hospital. She is survived by sisters, Veda Williams, Sally Ratcliffe; and brother, Elmer Hanks (Christine), all of Pulaski, Va.; daughters, Helen Justice of Richmond, Va., Nancy Hendrix of Clemmons, Martha Chrisman (Gary) of Winchester, Va.; and sons, Claude Brewer Jr. (Marion) of Taylorsville, and Ted Brewer of Galax, Va. Her grandchildren are Terri Mulvin (Tom), Sara Durrett, Carl Hendrix, Sarah Chrisman Walrath (Seth), and Eric Chrisman (Sarah). Great Grandchildren include Rachel and Andrew Mulvin, Kayley and Zachary Durrett, Joy and Elsa Walrath, and Taylor Chrisman. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Two of her children, Martha and Claude, graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College. Martha was active in cheerleading and Claude participated in football and baseball and later coached for seven seasons. Her funeral will be Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel in Galax. There will be a visitation at 1 p.m., followed by the service at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery.

Tags

Load entries