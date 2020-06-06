Brewer, Shelia "Sue"

February 9, 1949 - June 4, 2020 Shelia "Sue" Holler Brewer, 72, of Conover passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Bennett Funeral Service of Newton is assisting the family.
Service information
Jun 8
Memorial Service
Monday, June 8, 2020
1:00PM
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
Jun 8
Visitation
Monday, June 8, 2020
11:45AM-12:45PM
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
