Brewer, Shelia "Sue"

February 9, 1949 - June 4, 2020 Shelia "Sue" Holler Brewer, 72, of Conover passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Bennett Funeral Service of Newton is assisting the family.

Service information

Jun 8
Memorial Service
Monday, June 8, 2020
1:00PM
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
Jun 8
Visitation
Monday, June 8, 2020
11:45AM-12:45PM
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
