Brewer, Shelia "Sue"

February 9, 1948 - June 4, 2020 Shelia "Sue" Holler Brewer, 72, of Conover passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her residence. She was born Feb. 9, 1948, in Wilkes County to the late William McKinley Holler and Fannie Brooks Holler. Sue was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Newton and retired from the Catawba County Tax Department after many years of service. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 50 years, Larry Brewer of the home; daughter, Sharon Carlisle and husband, Allen, of Newton; grandchildren, Caitlyn Carlisle and Landon Carlisle. A service to celebrate Sue's life will be held Monday, June 8, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Rev. Fred Thompson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Service information
1:00PM
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
11:45AM-12:45PM
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
