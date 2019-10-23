LENOIR Carol Ann "Dodie" Brewer of Lenoir, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, at Lakeview Baptist Church, at 12 p.m. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Lakeview Baptist Church, prior to the service. Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the family of Carol Ann "Dodie" Brewer.
