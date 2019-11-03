LINCOLNTON Hazel "Bobbie" Heavner Brendle, 89, of Catawba County died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton. She was born Feb. 12, 1930, to the late Guy Robert and Della Goins Heavner. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Pate M. Brendle; sister, Irene Reese; and two brothers, Glenn and Ned Heavner. She had long careers in bookkeeping, cosmetology and realty. Bobbie was always active. She enjoyed the fellowship at West Hickory Senior Center, Fred T. Foard Seniors, and Grace Church Senior luncheons and activities. She volunteered at ECCM weekly, basket guild, crocheting group and had a passion for gardening and flowers. She was continuously learning and attending classes and workshops, a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church. Survivors include a daughter, Belinda Wilfong and husband, David, of Newton; two granddaughters, Alicia Wilfong of Hickory and Michelle Kelly and husband, Kris, of Summerfield; three great-grandchildren, Mia, Kaden, and Kinsley Kelly; and sister, Jolene Shuford of Matthews. Service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4, at Grace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Dr. J. Gil Gilbert officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Grace Lutheran Church, 4536 Hickory-Lincolnton Hwy., Newton, NC 28658.
