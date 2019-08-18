NEWTON Ruby Christine Dobbins Bradley, 88, of Newton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born June 25, 1931, in Spartanburg, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Howard Carl Dobbins and Ethalena Hollifield Wolfe. In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Calvin Bradley; two brothers, Cecil and George Dobbins; a sister, Margaret Melton, and a son-in-law, Harold Sigmon Sr. Ruby worked as a CNA II for 28 years at Frye Regional Medical Center. Survivors include a sister, Lillian Bradley; a daughter, Shirley Sigmon; four grandchildren, Wanda Pope (Alan), Harold Sigmon Jr. (Lisa), Angie Travis (Eric), and Cheryl Davidson; 12 great-grandchildren, three of whom she helped raise: Christopher, Matthew, and Robert Davidson, two who helped take care of her in her final years: Ciera Bowman (Baxter) and Christine Travis, Amanda and Joshua Rector, Brittany and Sydney Pope, Nick and Cody Sigmon, and Jessica Watts; and 15 great-great-grandchildren who she cherished dearly. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Todd Black officiating. Burial will follow at Brookford City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, an hour prior to services. The family would like to thank Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation and a special thank you to Mrs. Shirley Baker for taking such good care of her during her final year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation Activities Department. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Bradley family and online condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
