HICKORY Harold "Hal" Leonard Boyd, 92 of Hickory passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton, after a period of declining health. He was born in Hollywood Fla., Feb. 17, 1927, and was the son of the late Harold Arthur and Lula Burns Boyd. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Boyd; a daughter, Kathleen Boyd Bertelsen; and a son, Douglas Brian Boyd. Hal was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater. Upon his discharge he went back to Florida and graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a lifelong and diehard "Gators" fan which anyone who knew him can attest to. Upon graduation from UF he took a job with the company that would become AT&T. He spent his entire career with AT&T mainly working with the Department of the Navy on top secret defense projects. He and his team worked specifically on submarine detection systems and were instrumental in ending the Cold War. He is survived by his granddaughter, Natalie Fogle Hefner of Hickory; grandson, Adam Boyd Fogle of Hickory; great-granddaughter, Kayla Paige Starnes of Hickory; a sister Patricia Boyd of Florida; son-in-law James Michael Fogle; and a number of nieces and nephews including Hal's Pals. Memorial gifts may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658 Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
CLOGGED GUTTERS? PROBLEM SOLVED! 25 Year Guarantee! 5" & 6" Seamless Gutters Gutter Repair Leaf Guard Fully Insured Free Estimates It Really Works! American Made Gutter Protection Jon Miller 828-302-3540
Powell's Home Repair Kitchens/Baths/Windows /Doors Painting/Decks Flooring/Roofing/Damage Repair/Full Remodeling and Updates. Family Owned /Operated 50+yrs. Owner Michael Powell 828-446-2770 *Free Estimates
ALL SEASON CONTRACTING CO. Shingle Roofing & Gutters New construction, Re roofs, Tear-offs, Repair, etc. Misc. Home Repairs, All Work Guaranteed. Free Estimates Call 828-584-3859
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!