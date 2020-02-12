May 14, 1951 - February 10, 2020 Chris Denise "Dee" Boyd, 68, of Supply, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Born May 14, 1951, in Hickory, she was a daughter of Joyce Bolick Sims of Ocean Isle Beach and the late Glenn P. Sims. Surviving are a daughter, Danielle Graves (Matthew) of Supply; brothers, Eric Sims (Carla) of Claremont, Jody Sims (Beth) of Conover, Kelly Sims (Amy) of Hickory; grandchildren, Reese and Chelsea Graves; and nephews, Ethan and Bailey Sims, and Eric Eason. A celebration of life will be conducted Saturday, Feb. 15, at 3 p.m., in Sharon United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Eddie Hill. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. The family requests memorial donations be made to the Brunswick Interagency Program at Brunswick Community College, 50 College Road NE, Bolivia, NC 28422. Condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service in Shallotte is serving the

