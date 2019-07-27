CONOVER Randy Allen Bowman, 66, of Conover, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his residence. Born June 3, 1953, in Caldwell County, he was the son of the late Pete and Norma Miller Bowman. He was a retired long haul truck driver. Randy loved making people laugh. He is survived by his wife, Kay Bowman of the home; son, Shawn A. Bowman and Lena of Hickory; granddaughters, Karley and Leyla Bowman, both of Hickory; brother, Barry Bowman of Granite Falls; special cousin and friend, Butch Eason of Virginia Beach, Va.; his precious Yorkie, Chloe, of the home; and a number of nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 128 S. Tryon St., #1588, Charlotte, NC 28202. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Randy Allen Bowman. Online condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
