HICKORY Ned Junior Bowman, 89, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Trinity Village in Hickory. He was born Aug. 8, 1930, in McDowell County, to the late Faye Bowman Stafford. Ned was a member of First Baptist Church in Hickory. After his retirement from General Electric, he and his wife, Opal, enjoyed touring and traveled to six continents. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Brad Prince. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 70 years, Opal Allison Bowman of the home; son, Steven Bowman and wife, Anu, of Edgewater, Md.; daughters, Alice Propst and husband, Larry, of Oakdale, Minn., Donna Prince and husband, David, of Hickory, Susan Tallent and husband, Allen, of Hickory, and Rhonda Kaspar and husband, John, of Cary; grandchildren, Chris Propst, Stephanie Propst, Jon Propst, Amy Summerlin, Margaret Tallent, Holly Wittenborn, Allison Bowman, Deven Bowman, Emily White, Mitchell Kaspar and Daniel Kaspar; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Ned's life will be held Friday, Dec. 27, at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Hickory. The Rev. Joshua Barrett will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 27, from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at First Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 339 2nd Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601. Condolences may be sent to the Bowman family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Bowman family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Bowman, Ned
