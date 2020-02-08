October 21, 1927 - February 6, 2020 Margie Heavner Bowman, 92, of Hickory passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at her residence. Born Oct. 21, 1927, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Claudius Henry Heavner and Minnie Hefner Heavner. Margie was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and working in her flowers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Joyce H. Frye and Mary H. White. Margie is survived by her husband of 69 years, Harley J. Bowman; sons, Gary Bowman and wife, Brenda, and Kim Bowman; daughter, Kathy Hagaman and husband, Alan; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Hagaman; great-granddaughter, Havannah Wilmoth; and brother-in-law, Justin White. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10, at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Bethlehem with Pastor Jesse Lott officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Bethlehem Baptist Church Building Fund, 7500 NC 127 Hwy, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Drum Funeral Home of Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com

To plant a tree in memory of Margie Bowman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.