July 6, 1936 - February 29, 2020 Jerry Oglethorpe Bowman, 83, of the Sawmills Community in Granite Falls, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Carolina Caring (Hospice) of Catawba County. He was born July 6, 1936, in a log cabin in Caldwell County behind Sawmills Elementary School to the late Cromer and Pauline Hice Bowman. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Bowman, Ira "Big Boy" Bowman; and one sister, Faye Bowman McGee. Jerry retired from the U.S. Post Office in Granite Falls and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Granite Falls. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served from 1955 to 1958, and spent three years in Wiesbaden, Germany. He was a chaplain assistant to a Protestant minister and one of his greatest honors was receiving a plaque award from the children of this church. Jerry, with a business degree from Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, served for 20 years as Secretary/Treasurer of a semi-pro baseball league in Lenoir. He dearly loved basketball and baseball. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 14 years, Katherine Randle King-Bowman of the home; two brothers, Eddie Bowman and wife, Stephanie and Terry Bowman and wife, Teressia, all of Granite Falls; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Smith Suddreth; two grandsons, Mark Suddreth and wife, Jamie, and Brett Suddreth; one great-grandson, Harrison Suddreth, all of Greenville, S.C.; two stepsons, Todd King and wife, Shana, Scot King and wife, Lisa; and four stepgranddaughters, Amelia, Macie, Tori and Abby King; all of Hudson. A service honoring the life of Jerry will be held Saturday, March 7, at 3 p.m., at First United Methodist Church of Granite Falls, conducted by the Rev. Howard Fleming. Inurnment with military honors provided by Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard and U.S. Air Force National Guard will be at the church columbarium, immediately following the service. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church, Soul Good Ministries and the Columbarium Fund, P.O. Box 412, Granite Falls, NC 28630; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Bowman family.
Service information
2:00PM-3:00PM
9 Lakeside Avenue Granite Falls
Granite Falls, NC 28630
3:00PM
9 Lakeside Avenue Granite Falls
Granite Falls, NC 28630
