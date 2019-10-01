HICKORY James William Bowman, 96, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born April 15, 1923, in Alexander County, he was the son of the late Clyde Herbert Bowman and Cora Etta Starnes Bowman. James served three years in the U.S. Army, between 1943 and 1945. He was stationed in the Pacific Islands and was a World War II veteran. He also was a dedicated employee of Hickory Manufacturing Co. for 45 years. An active member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, he loved gardening and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a hardworking, deep thinking man, who loved his neighbors, church family, family and his country. James was a true witness of how to live life to the glory of God. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Celia Mae Buff Bowman, and sister, Mary Lou Pennell. He is survived by his sons, James W. Bowman Jr. and wife, Debbie, and Daniel M. Bowman and wife, Christine; grandchildren, Joshua D. Bowman and wife, Samantha, Erica C. Crawford and husband, Kristopher, Sarah Mae Schambach and husband, Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Owen Crawford, Reese Crawford, Wren Celia Schambach, Ruby James Bowman, and Fletcher Bowman; brothers, Harley Bowman, Zeb Bowman; and sister, Emma Jane Davis. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Bethlehem, with Pastor Jesse Lott officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Bethlehem Baptist Church Building Fund, 7500 N.C. Hwy. 127, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Condolences may be sent to the Bowman family at www.drumfh-hickory.com. The Bowman family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 940 29th Ave. NE in Hickory.
