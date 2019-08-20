HICKORY Elaine Bowman, 80, of Hickory, went home to be with her Lord Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Brian Center in Viewmont. Born Dec. 3, 1938, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Muriel Cook Garrison. Elaine had many passions, including music, home decorating, gardening and especially reading the Bible. When her kids were young, she crocheted, did embroidery and sewed. They have fond memories of her making outfits, curtains and pillows and giving bad haircuts. In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Murdoch Warren Morrison. Survivors include a son, Alex Bowman and fiancée, Julie Rudisill; two daughters, Jennie Dey and husband, Brian, Libby Richardson and husband, Cameron; and a granddaughter, Bailey Richardson. A celebration of life service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home Aug. 21, at 12 p.m., with Dr. Barry Keys officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Bowman family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
