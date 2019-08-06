Gene Alton Bowman TAYLORSVILLE Gene Alton Bowman, 81, of Taylorsville, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6 p.m., today (Tuesday, Aug. 6), at Calvary Baptist Church with funeral to follow at 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Millersville Baptist Church Cemetery. Adams Funeral Home and cremation services is serving the Bowman family.

