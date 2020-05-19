December 28, 1925 - May 17, 2020 Ernest Lorenzo Bowman, 94, of Vale, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Brian Center Hickory. Born in Alexander County, Dec. 28, 1925, he was the son of Lorenzo Bowman and Blanche Johnson Bowman. He is survived by two sons, Donnie Abee and Ernie Bowman; brothers, Lynn Bowman and Bruce Bowman; and sister, Ruth Bowman Clontz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dannie Bowman; wife, Bronnie Smith Abee Bowman; four brothers; and three sisters. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 21, at Corinth Baptist Church with the Rev. William L. Kanupp officiating. Burial will follow at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, 7929 West NC 10 Hwy., Vale, NC 28168. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

