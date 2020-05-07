April 13, 1945 - May 5, 2020 Carroll "Pedo" Bowman, 75, of Rhodhiss, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 13, 1945, son of the late Rome Bowman and Minnie Shell Bowman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Maddie Sue Corn, Linda Yount, Hess Lingle, Edith Edwards and Nancy Fox; and brothers, Pete Bowman, R.A. Bowman, Bob Bowman, Lester Bowman, Merill Bowman and Jerry Bowman. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Patricia Blankenship Bowman of the home; daughter, Wendy (Mark) Stitt; sons, Steven (Julie) Bowman and Carroll Ray Bowman Jr; grandchildren, Sophia and Elyse Bowman, Megan, Mathew, and Micah Rockett, Mark, John, Lucas, Lily-Mae, Lydia Stitt, and Reed Carroll Bowman; great-grandchildren, Kyleigh-Mae, Paisley, Gabriel Rockett, Easton and Stella Stitt; sisters, Shirley Richards, Shanda Nichols, Jane Fowler; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 9, at 2 p.m., at Sunset Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Devin Severt will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations www.mackiefh.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
