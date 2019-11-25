HICKORY Brenda Shook Bowman, 71, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at her residence. She was born Sept. 29, 1948 in Catawba County to the late William Shook and Mildred Cheek O'Shields. Brenda enjoyed reading and spending time with her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Hugh Bowman. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Dennis Michael Bowman and wife, Vicky, of Lincolnton, Spencer Wade Bowman and wife, Amanda, of Hickory, Mitchell Todd Bowman of Hickory; daughter, Laura Michelle Bowman Piscoya of Hickory; brothers, Larry Shook of Granite Falls, David Shook and wife, Linda, of Connelly Springs, Eugene Shook and wife, Monica, of Lenoir; sister, Peggy Hall of Lenoir; grandchildren, Joie Waine Bowman, Tyler James Bowman, Ashely Chavis; and great-grandchildren, Ethan Chavis and Felix Chavis A service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 1 p.m., at the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Rev. Allen McCoy will officiate. Burial at Warlick's Baptist Church in Connelly Springs will follow the service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:45 to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690; or American Lung Association, 401 Hawthorne Lane, Suite 110 #298, Charlotte, NC 28204. Condolences may be sent to the Bowman family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Bowman family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
