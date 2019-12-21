HICKORY Nelda Ramona Gilley Bowen passed away Dec. 14, 2019. She was born Jul. 7, 1930, in Wewoka, Okla., to the late Louis C. and Viola Mae (Olds) Gilley. She married James Paul Bowen, **March 22, 1951, (**correction from last published obituary) and in 1960, graduated from East Central University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Biology. She was a school teacher for Lawton Public Schools from 1961 until her retirement after 30 years of service. She is remembered by her students as a tough but fair disciplinarian. Nelda is survived by her four boys and their wives, David James (Portia), Nicholas Paul (Priscilla), Samuel Timothy (Cornelia), Mark Douglas (Lindsey); eight grandchildren, Paul, Jeremy, Diana Brown, Alex, Eric, Marcus, Monica and Coral; brothers, Norman Gilley of Talihina, Okla., Carl Gilley (Lois) of Ardmore, Okla., Earl Gilley (Joyce) of Winfield, Kan., Lloyd Gilley of Ropesville, Texas; sisters, Ruth Richardson of Texas and Clara Brengle of Visalia, Calif.; two sisters-in-law, Connie Gilley of Ft. Worth, Texas, Judy Gilley of Ada, Okla.; aunt, Wanda Marie Nolan of Virginia; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Leita, Otis, Frank, baby Glenn, Fred; and three sisters, baby Myrtle, Wanda Striegel and Laverna Chandler. A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church of Ada, Okla. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, 31 College Pl., Suite D-103, Asheville, NC 28801. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Nelda Ramona Gilley Bowen and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
