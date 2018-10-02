HICKORY Richard Sidney Bostain, 71, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, at the North Carolina Veterans Home in Black Mountain. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Bass-Smith Funeral Home of Hickory. Online condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.

