April 18, 2020 Emmett Borum, 92, of Unadilla, Ga., died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his residence. Born in Unadilla, he was the son of the late Cramer and Lillie Mae Thompson Borum. Emmett retired from the Georgia DOT, and was a longtime member of County Line Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Hamlin Borum. Emmett loved to hunt and fish. He is survived by his sons, Mike Borum of Unadilla and Ronnie Borum (Teresa) of Newton; his grandchildren, Taylor Borum of Charlotte, Michelle Cook (Brad) of Macon, Ga., and Michael E. Borum Jr. (Erin) of Knoxville, Tenn.; his great-grandchild, Carter Cook of Macon. Private graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., today (Tuesday, April 21), at Walnut Cemetery in Unadilla and will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Memorials may be made to County Line Baptist Church, c/o Catherine McLendon, 1180 Columbus Hwy., Hawkinsville, GA 31036. Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Unadilla, Ga. www.brannen-nesmith.com

