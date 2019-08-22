NEWTON Walter Stanbury Boone, 93, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, at Spirit Place in Newton. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton is honored to serve the Boone family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
