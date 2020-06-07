Bolton, Wayne Carlton

February 26, 1933 - May 29, 2020 Wayne Carlton Bolton, 87, of Conover, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. He was born Feb. 26, 1933, in Catawba County, the son of the late Frank Bolton and Grace Carpenter Bolton. Wayne had a long military career of 24 years serving in the U.S. Air Force. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Rebecca Bolton of the home; Rebecca's children, Cindy Atkinson and husband, Barron, of Newton, Terri Spencer and husband, Tony, of Hickory, and Scott Frye and special friend, Nan Whitener, of Conover; Wayne's children, Dale Bolton, David Bolton, and Leona Bolton; brother, Stan Bolton and wife, Jean; sister, Lottie Davey-Beyer; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved him dearly. A receiving of friends will begin at 5 p.m., with military honors provided by Shaw Air Force Base Wednesday, June 10, at Drum Funeral Home in Conover, and will conclude at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
