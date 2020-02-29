October 4, 1929 - February 26, 2020 Melvin L. Bolick, 90, of Lenoir went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Born Oct. 4, 1929, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late David E. and Myrtle Miller Bolick. Melvin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Bolick; and grandson, David Bolick. Survivors include his children, Kenneth Bolick and wife, Betty, Linda Lutz and husband, Ralph, Darlene Burch; grandchildren, Kathryn Bare, Gary Edwards, Kimberly Gale, Candy Smalling; great-grandchildren, Ashley Campbell, Amber Nelson, Alexandria Bare, Alexis Robinson, Tristan Smalling; great-great-grandchildren, Lucy Nelson, Mason Robinson, and soon to be Dixie Robinson; brothers, Ray Bolick and wife, Kat, Paul Bolick and wife, Renee, Ronald Bolick; and sister, LaRue Murphy and husband, Alvin. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, March 1, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com

To plant a tree in memory of Melvin Bolick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.