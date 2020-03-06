January 18, 1950 - March 4, 2020 Linda Evelyn Clarke Bolick, 70, of Newton passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Linda was born Jan. 18, 1950, in Burke County to the late Vester and Edna Brittain Clarke. She was a member of St. Paul's Reformed Church where she was a member of the Women's Christian Fellowship and served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. Linda worked at Belk department store before retiring in 2016. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carelene Clarke; and brother, Jerry Clarke. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ken Bolick of the home; two daughters, Lori Bolick and partner, Kelly Gray of Charlotte and Amy Struthers of West Columbia, S.C.; granddaughter, Natalie Kate Struthers; sister, Norma Jean Pittman of Suffolk, Va.; sister-in-law, Marlyn Clarke of Newton; and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, March 7, at St. Paul's Reformed Church in Newton with Pastors Rob Helton and Steve Disher officiating. Burial will follow at St. Pauls Memorial Park in Newton. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Reformed Church; or Carolina Caring. Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estimates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-635-0230/ 320-3897
WE BUY JUNK CARS Pay in CASH by Landshapes Call 828-320-4239