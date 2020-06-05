Bolick, Kevin Arnold

June 12, 1965 - June 3, 2020 Kevin Arnold Bolick, 54, of Claremont, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 12, 1965, in Iredell County to the late George Russell Bolick and Peggy McGuinn Bolick. Kevin was a life-time member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont and was employed by GKN in Claremont. He loved gardening, riding on his tractor, and building things. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Floyd and Ruth Bolick; and maternal grandparents, James and Nell McGuinn. Those left to cherish his memory are; mother, Peggy McGuinn Bolick of Claremont; brother, Russell Todd Bolick of Claremont; sister, Sherrie Bolick Motter of Claremont; nephews, Bronson Midkiff of Claremont, Chad Midkiff and wife, Christina of Catawba; great-niece, Taylor Prince of Catawba. A graveside service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held Saturday, June 6, at 3:30 p.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Claremont. The Rev. Eric Hollar will officiate. His body will lie-in-state Friday, June 5, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service in Conover. Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, NC 28610. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
