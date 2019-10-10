HILDEBRAN Judy Loveland Bolick, 71, of Hildebran, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Born Nov. 1, 1947, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Alonzo and Mabel Loveland. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Bolick. A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m., at Catawba Memorial Park. Burial will follow. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the Catawba Funeral Home, prior to the service. The Bolick family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
MASTER PAINTING Interior, Exterior Residential, Commercial Industrial Sheet rock, wood replacement Power Washing, Decks, Sr Discount Over 30 yrs exp. Schedule FREE estimate Call 631-767-8514
Gutter Cleaning Repairs Installations "Gutter Guards" Kirby Maintenance
WE BUY JUNK CARS Pay in CASH by Landshapes Call 828-320-4239
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!