HILDEBRAN Judy Loveland Bolick, 71, of Hildebran, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Born Nov. 1, 1947, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Alonzo and Mabel Loveland. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Bolick. A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m., at Catawba Memorial Park. Burial will follow. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the Catawba Funeral Home, prior to the service. The Bolick family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.