August 16, 1943 - January 28, 2020 Juanita Eller Bolick, 76, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at her residence. Born Aug. 16, 1943, in Caldwell County, she was the daughter of the late O.C. Russell and Margaret Davis Cannon. She was a member of Mays Chapel United Methodist Church in Maiden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Anderson Bolick and sister, Gail Cannon. Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Annette Bolick of Newton and Margie Hawn and husband, Dale of Maiden; grandson, Justin Hawn and wife, Michelle, of Shelby; two granddaughters, Amanda Huffman and husband, Jamie, of Maiden, and Natasha Meggenberg and husband, Billy, of Colorado; three sisters, Barbara Lutz of Maiden, Sherry Moretz of Lenoir, and Betty Davis of Asheville; and five great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, Jan. 31, at 2 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden with the Rev. Nathaniel Austin officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Rd., Johnson City, TN 37601 or at www.conquer.org/Donate. Burke Mortuary - Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
Bolick, Juanita
Service information
Jan 31
Celebration of Life Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
Burke Mortuary - Maiden
Jan 31
Receiving of Friends
Friday, January 31, 2020
Burke Mortuary - Maiden
