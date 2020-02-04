June 10, 1938 - February 1, 2020 Hugh William Bolick, 81, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Frye Regional Hospital. Born June 10, 1938, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Oscar and Ivie Bumgarner Bolick. Hugh served in the United States Air Force for four years and was a member of Millers Lutheran Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Bolick. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Faye Costner Bolick; son, David Bolick; sister, Shirley Hutchinson and husband, Jack; and brother, Ned Bolick. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Miller's Lutheran Church at 1 p.m., with Pastor Todd Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made for the heating and cooling of Millers Lutheran Church, 2280 12th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Bolick family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations. Catawba Memorial Park www.catawbamemorialpark.com

