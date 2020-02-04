June 10, 1938 - February 1, 2020 Hugh William Bolick, 81, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Frye Regional Hospital. Born June 10, 1938, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Oscar and Ivie Bumgarner Bolick. Hugh served in the United States Air Force for four years and was a member of Millers Lutheran Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Bolick. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Faye Costner Bolick; son, David Bolick; sister, Shirley Hutchinson and husband, Jack; and brother, Ned Bolick. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Miller's Lutheran Church at 1 p.m., with Pastor Todd Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made for the heating and cooling of Millers Lutheran Church, 2280 12th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Bolick family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations. Catawba Memorial Park www.catawbamemorialpark.com
+1
+1
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Jenkins Funeral Service of Newton takes pride in creating a meaningful ceremony to honor the life and memory of a loved one. The caring and …
Latest Local Offers
DAVID'S ROOFING SHINGLES, METAL, RUBBER ROOFING, TPO & PAINTING "Limited Lifetime Warranty for 30+ Year Shingles" All Types Remodeling Also!! Hail & Wind Damage Claims 32 Years Experience All Work Guaranteed Call David Gillespie 828-713-4154
Firewood For Sale All Hardwood, Split and Delivered. Sizes: 3/4 ton, 1 ton and 2 ton Call 828-403-4670 or 828-584-7240
MICHAEL BROWN