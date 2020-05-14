September 17, 1932 - May 13, 2020 Hazel Lee Bolick, 87, of Conover died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her residence. Born Sept. 17, 1932, she was the daughter of George and Goldie Ward. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family. She is survived by two daughters, Penny Cox and Mike Huffman of Catawba and Judy Gilbert of the home; two sons, Gary Smith of the home and Ricky Fender and wife, Teresa, of Claremont; special niece, Shelia Sims; 14 grandsons, Jody, Chad, Christopher, Terry, Timmy, Scotty, Brandon, Dean, Aaron, Jason, Ricky, Josh, Todd and Mark and 17 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Bolick; daughter, Teresa Fender; and son, Jimmy Fender. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

