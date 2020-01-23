CONOVER Gilbert "Gib" Link Bolick, 76, of Conover, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Conover Nursing & Rehab following a brief illness. Gib was born Aug. 28, 1943, in Catawba County, to the late John Woodrow Bolick and Frances "Sis" Moser Bolick. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan Lanier Bolick of the home; daughter, Anna Bolick Smith and husband, Bryan, of Claremont, N.C.; and grandson, Ian Smith of Claremont, N.C. Other survivors include his brother, Art Bolick and wife, Lynn, of Salisbury; nephews, Brad Bolick and wife, Wendy, and their children, Alyssa and Caden of Davidson, and John Paul Bolick and wife, Laura, and their children, Holden and Christian of Weaverville; sister-in-law, Carolyn Steed and husband, Dwight, of High Point; nieces, Amy Bibbens and children, Jackson and Caroline of Claremont, Calif., and Elizabeth Lynch and husband, Tim, and their son, Anderson, of High Point. He is also survived by many cousins and close friends. Gib attended Bunker Hill High School and Appalachian State University. He was retired from Acosta Sales and Management. He was a lifelong member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, where he served on the Church Council and as a Sunday School Superintendent. Gib was an avid sports fan who loved the New York Yankees and Appalachian State University sports. A celebration of life will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 3216 West Main St. in Claremont, N.C., Friday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m., with Dr. Gary Haddock officiating. A reception will follow in the Family Life Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, St. Mark's Preschool Program or St. Mark's Organ Fund, P.O. Box 550, Claremont, NC 28610. Condolences may be sent to the Bolick family at www.drumfh-conover.com. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the social workers, nurses, CNA's, therapists and all other staff members at Conover Nursing and Rehab for their care, kindness and support during his short stay. The Bolick family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover.
