March 8, 1938 - March 19, 2020 Ellen Hall Bolick, 82, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her residence. Born in Caldwell County, March 8, 1938, she was the daughter of the late George Rome and Mary Etta Campbell Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bliss E. Bolick; her son, Ronald Bolick; two sisters, Ruby Bowman, and Elise Bowman; an infant sister; and two brothers, James Hall and Fred Hall. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be deeply missed by family and friends. She is survived by sons, Tony Bolick, Charles Bolick and wife, Karen, all of Bethlehem; daughter-in-law, Liz Bolick of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Kristy Jenkins and husband, Will, of Bethlehem, Natalie Presnell and husband, Brooks, of Taylorsville, Nicholas Bolick of Granite Falls, and Charles Bolick Jr. of Bethlehem; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Thomasson of Taylorsville, Alice Anderson of Hickory, and Frances Rosenbalm of Bethlehem; and brother, Floyd Hall. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 21, from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. The funeral will be held Saturday, March 21, at 3 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Ernie Richards officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
For All of your Service, Installation & Repair Needs for Heating & Air ALSO DUCT CLEANING Residential & Commercial Licensed & Insured NC33283 johnnyonthespothvac.com 24 Hour Service Senior Discounts! ¶ Military Discounts! FINANCING NOW AVAILABLE 12 yr. parts and labor warrant…
WEEKEND Nanny available in Mooresville area. 36+ years experience. Call 704-519-8078.
Kirby Maintenance New roofs Tear offs Shingle or metal Vinyl siding all types Window replacements Gutter installation Fully insured. Free estimatesmates 828-308-8412