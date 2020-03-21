February 25, 1920 - March 19, 2020 Edith Caldwell Bolick, 100, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Carolina Caring. Born in Catawba County Feb. 25, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Levi Martin and Nona Drum Caldwell. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Nadine and Charles Bolick. She was a graduate of Startown High School, retired from Siecor Cable Company as an inspector, and a member of Sandy Ridge Wesleyan Church. She is survived by her daughters Judy McCracken and husband, Homer, of Rutherford College, Gail Wright and husband, Dean, of Hickory and Sandi Moura and husband, Bob, of Chapel Hill; son, Alan Wayne Bolick and wife, Judy, of Hickory; 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nina Lineberger and Willa Vay Queen both of Maiden; and a number of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com

