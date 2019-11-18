DENVER, N.C. Brouxie Allen Bolick, 88, of Denver, N.C., passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Brouxie was born March 17, 1931, in Catawba County to the late Lee Roy Bolick and the late Cleo Moss Bolick. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Novillian Swicegood Bolick; second wife, Carolyn Campbell Bolick; son, Michael Allen Bolick; daughter, Cathy Bolick; stepdaughter, Melba Sherrill; sisters, Elsie Gilleland, Dene White, Hazel Crozier; and brothers, Troy Bolick and Glenn Bolick. He is survived by his son, Bradley Bolick of Lincolnton; daughters, Pat Love and husband, Bill, of Claremont, Sue Laney and husband, Jerry, of Newton, Jane Huitt and husband, Bob, of Newton; stepdaughter, Rhonda Sherrill Land of Denver; sister, Faye Eller of Kernersville; nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. The funeral service will held Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford, with the Rev. Mark T. Muckler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring or Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Bolick family.