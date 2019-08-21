SHERRILLS FORD Betty Jean Sherrill Bolick, 91, of Sherrills Ford, passed away and joyfully entered the arms of her Lord and Saviour Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Born March 23, 1928, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Cletus Alexander Sherrill and Bobbie Lee Whitener Sherrill. She was a lifelong member of Hopewell United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford. She and her husband, Dock, were owners of Bolick's Grocery in Sherrills Ford. Never one to be idle, Betty was always busy sewing, gardening, braiding and basket weaving. She was a loving mother and grandmother, with the sweetest disposition, who dedicated her life to serving and giving to others. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Dock Durant Bolick. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Bobbie Hinton and husband, Jerry, Terrie Sherrill and husband, Mike, Julie Little and husband, Loy, Donna Edwards; brother-in-law, Bill Bolick and wife, Betty; grandchildren, Shantae Brown, Patrick Little Jr., Lindsay Lee, Cory Edwards; six great-grandchildren; and her kitty cats. The funeral service and celebration of Betty's life will be held at 4 p.m., today (Wednesday, Aug. 21), at Hopewell United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford, with the Rev. David Green officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 3 to 3:45 p.m., prior to the service. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff and administration of Abernethy Laurels for the love, compassion, and kindness in caring for Betty Jean. Memorials may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church, 2211 Hopewell Church Road, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673; or to Grace Ministries of Hickory, P.O. Box 3851, Hickory, NC 28603. Condolences may be sent to the Bolick family at www.drumfh-conover.com. Drum Funeral Home in Conover is honored to serve the Bolick family.
