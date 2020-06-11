Donald Bolch August 4, 1935 - June 8, 2020 Donald Ernest Bolch, 84, passed away in Flower Mound, Texas, Sunday, June 8, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Donald was preceded by his wife of 39 years, Suzanne; parents, Vera and Jefferson Bolch; brothers, Charles Ray and Glen Alfred Bolch; nieces, Susan Clark and Robin Majdanski. Donald is survived by his daughters, Donna (Ed) Duncan, Linda (Monty) Friedel and Sandra Chapman all of Flower Mound, Texas; five grandchildren, Jessica (Sonny) Duckworth, Adam Friedel, Colleen (Zach) Linares, Sydney (Devyn) Baird and Paige (Adam) Edelen; six great-grandchildren, Colt, Sam and Alice Baird, Monroe Linares, David and Ella Edelen; sister, Audrey Robeson of Schertz, Texas; brother, Thomas Bolch of Raleigh; and nephews, Alan Bolch, William Robeson, Jonathan Bolch and Ben Bolch. Donald was born and raised in Hickory. He graduated from high school in Hickory in 1953, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry & Mathematics from Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, in 1957, and a Master of Science in Chemistry from Highlands University in Las Vegas, N.M., in 1964. Donald was a member of the U.S. Air Force Cadet Training program and soloed before leaving the service to pursue the ministry of teaching within the Lutheran school system. He taught at Luther High School in Chicago, Ill., for 21 years. In 1980, the family moved to Texas where Donald worked as a manufacturer's representative with Environmental Improvements, Inc., in Lewisville, Texas, for the next 20 years before retiring in 2000. Donald enjoyed traveling the world with Suzanne but after retirement they traveled the country in their RV visiting friends and family. He was an avid baseball fan from early on. From playing in neighborhood lots as a boy to playing intramural baseball in college to coaching a championship team at Luther South. He especially rejoiced at his beloved Cubs win of the World Series in 2016. Donald was baptized as an infant in the Lutheran Church and was a member of Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Flower Mound, Texas, since 1980. Funeral services will be held at Flower Mound Family Funeral Home Chapel Thursday, June 11, at 10 a.m., with Pastor Walt Waiser of Lamb of God Lutheran officiating. Interment will follow at Flower Mound Cemetery. Flower Mound Funeral Home www.flowermoundfuneralhome.com
