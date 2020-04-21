November 18, 1960 - April 13, 2020 Mrs. Suzanne Shelton Bloomer, of Catawba, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer, she was 59 years old. She is survived by her husband, Spencer, and four children, Lauren Erickson (Andy) of Tucson, Ariz., Sean Shelton of Tucson, Samantha Shelton (Alex) of Tucson, and Dylan Bloomer of Catawba; and four grandchildren, Braydon, Chase, Melody and Koston; and many more family members. Suzi grew up in Tucson, where she met Carl Shelton and they married in 1982. They had three children, Lauren, Sean and Samantha. Later when Carl and Suzi decided to separate, she met Spencer Bloomer through motorcycle racing and they married in 1998 and had Dylan Bloomer. When Spencer was offered a job at Joe Gibbs Racing, he and Suzi moved from Southern California to a suburb of Charlotte. The move eventually brought them to Catawba, where Suzi was able to enjoy one of her lifelong dreams of having a farm which including having chickens, cows and goats. Suzi was cremated and will be buried with her father and mother in Tucson. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com

