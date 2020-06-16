Blanton, Nancy Reed

October 13, 1936 - June 14, 2020 Mrs. Nancy Reed Blanton, 83, of Connelly Springs, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her residence, following a period of declining health. Nancy was born Oct. 13, 1936, in Forsyth County, to the late Monroe Reed and Gladys Brittain Reed. She was a member of St. Johns Baptist Church in Connelly Springs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Eugene Blanton; and brothers, Robert Reed and Richard Reed. She is survived by her two daughters, Patsy Winstead and husband, Donnie, of Mountain View and Lisa Duncan and husband, Mike, of Rutherford College; sister, Patsy Stephens and husband, Dean, of Conover; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 17, at 4 p.m., at St. Johns Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Wayne Blanton and the Rev. Rick Safriet officiating. The family will be receiving friends Wednesday, June 17, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Baptist Church at 6337 Old Laurel Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.